Try Dwell+ For Free

Villa Bunkherr

By
Villa Bunkherr
View Photos

Artistic Character

The biggest challenge of the project Bunkherr came up at the outset of the collaboration between the client and the architects. The attractive hillside property was located in a former holiday home neighborhood set amidst a picturesque landscape in Hesse, Germany. Due to great dedication, perseverance and a tenacious struggle for the client’s strong desire to build their home in this very attractive place, a construction permit could finally be successfully acquired.

The design is based on the idea of a human back, which divides the property into two areas: a public hillside area, which contains the entrance to the house, the garage and a spacious, plaza-like courtyard - an inviting place to share time with friends and neighbors. Even the client’s horse finds room here. And it also has a private valley facing area, which offers a magnificent view of nature.

The structure of the building is defined by two building blocks, which are arranged at right angles to one another, the upper floor is cantilevered towards the valley. The private rooms of the parents are accommodated there. Below on the ground floor there is an open kitchen, dining and living area, which is characterized by the room-high glazing.

A central design concept was to create spaces for the works of the artistically influenced client. For example, the interior of the house, has sculptures and paintings that add a special personal touch to the timeless, modern style of the house. Only a few materials, such as the white screed, which is not only used on the floor but also on the furniture, and the specially designed wooden boards provide a stylish setting for this.

uploaded Villa Bunkherr through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Landscape Lighting, Trees, Gardens, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, and Flowers. Photo of Villa BunkherrView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Fences, Wall, Walkways, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Front Yard. Photo 2 of Villa BunkherrView Photos
Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Beautiful old door in the Foyer Photo 3 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Beautiful old door in the Foyer

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Foyer Photo 4 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Foyer

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. The interior of the house, has sculptures and paintings that add a special personal touch to the timeless, modern style of the house. Photo 5 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

The interior of the house, has sculptures and paintings that add a special personal touch to the timeless, modern style of the house.

Modern home with Staircase, Concrete Tread, and Glass Railing. Photo 6 of Villa BunkherrView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Medium Hardwood Floor, Sofa, and Wall Lighting. Living room Photo 7 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, Sectional, and Chair. Living room Photo 8 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Console Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, Chair, Sectional, Wall Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living room Photo 9 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Office, Medium Hardwood Floor, Study Room Type, Chair, and Storage. Office Photo 10 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Office

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor and Wall Lighting. Black kitchen Photo 11 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Black kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Console Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Wall Lighting. Living room details Photo 12 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

Living room details

Modern home with Wall Lighting and Medium Hardwood Floor. kitchen Photo 13 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

kitchen

Modern home with Staircase and Concrete Tread. wonderful light in the stairway Photo 14 of Villa BunkherrView Photos

wonderful light in the stairway

Photo 15 of Villa Bunkherr modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined