Form must be forceful. If not, it’s not form.

A double-storey volume of exposed concrete is embedded in the rock generating a cantilever that occupies a whole floor in the form of a wooden base.

Raw concrete, natural wood, black metal, water, rocks and vegetation are the only elements.

The crystal pool seems to float in the same water it contains. There are no windows, just the absence of walls.

Context

The house is set on a very steep land in a consolidated residential neighbourhood with views to the bay of Palma. The project maximizes the views and protects the inhabitants from the gazes of neighbours so that one can see without being seen.



Investigation

The concrete formwork has been made with phenolic panels. Pine boards of 12.5 cm high and two variable thicknesses were nailed to those panels. A 1 meter high module was formed consisting of 8 12.5 cm high boards with alternating thicknesses. This repetition allowed rapid execution and re-use of the formwork. The random but repetitive arrangement of the different thicknesses creates shadows that break with the idea of the repetitive module. The whole house has been concreted without a single vertical concrete joint. The horizontal joints have been made to coincide with boards of different thicknesses, so they are practically invisible.

Matter

Concrete, wood, metal, glass, green, water, light…

System

Access floor: parking spaces / garages, entrance hall, master bedroom. Public floor: living room, kitchen, dining room, covered terrace. Private floor: bedrooms, indoor pool, sauna and technical dependencies. Through high ceilings and large windows, fluid space is barely delimited.

Links

The house enhances the user's link with nature through a contactless contemplation. Large spaces and large water surfaces evoke the distant but present bay. The access terrace is a dream experience that seeks to disconcert while evoking an ethereal security. To cause a fusion effect with the landscape, the pool is overflowing on three of its sides and the last half meter is formed by two 15 mm panes attached to a securing film.