Viking Seaside Summer Cabin
Seaside viking summer cabin in Fermanville, France, on the Normandy coast, a refurbished 12sqm fisherman shack built onto a pink granite rock, overlooking the shore where landed the first Vikings during the 9th century.
Architect : @aubry.guillaume
Photographer : @juleskingdom
uploaded Viking Seaside Summer Cabin through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.