The house reflects the social and contemplative life stile of the clients, therefore the focus is in the social area: the living room, kitchen and dinner, where more resources were applied. Two different volumes, one private and one social, intercept to create the hole. The sun set washes the meeting area everyday, inviting its habitants and its guests to contemplation, where the view of the city expands to the horizon. The exposed concrete slab revels the wood texture of the mold and the cement tile in the floor highlight the artesanal construction in Brazil.
- Barbara Becker
- Barbara Becker
- Charrua COnstrucoes
- Estudiograma
