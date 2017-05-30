View House

By Barbara Becker
The house reflects the social and contemplative life stile of the clients, therefore the focus is in the social area: the living room, kitchen and dinner, where more resources were applied. Two different volumes, one private and one social, intercept to create the hole. The sun set washes the meeting area everyday, inviting its habitants and its guests to contemplation, where the view of the city expands to the horizon. The exposed concrete slab revels the wood texture of the mold and the cement tile in the floor highlight the artesanal construction in Brazil.

Credits

Posted By
Barbara Becker
@barbarabecker
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Charrua COnstrucoes
Photographer
  • Estudiograma
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)

    • Press