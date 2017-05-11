Via della Vetrina II is a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Navona-Pantheon-Venezia. The high-ceilinged living room is an elegant space with parquet flooring, pristine white walls and a mid-century-style sideboard and dining furniture. The adjacent kitchen, which has dark grey units and a marble-topped island, leads out to a little balcony. Cross the Tiber from here to explore the Parco Adriano and the cylindrical Castel Sant’Angelo museum, formerly Hadrian’s tomb. To the southeast, you’ll find buzzy Piazza Navona. The nearest bus station is around five minutes’ walk away on Lungotevere Tor di Nona and Colosseo Metro station is about thirty minutes’ walk away.