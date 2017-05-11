Vermont Residence
A winter vacation retreat for a private client in Vermont, this 4 bedroom home sits nested on a hill facing north towards the White Mountains. Careful coordination with the conservation department allowed for select view corridors within the tree range. Vernacular materials such as hardiplank siding, sheet metal, board formed concrete and timber framing are reinterpreted with a modern focus. Tall windows are strategically placed around interior spaces to provide optimal views out towards the mountain ranges in the distance and provide natural light to key living areas. The house also allows for strong ties to its surrounding landscapes with a bridge that connects its users to a network of paths leading up through the mountains.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Landscape Design
- Halvorson Design Partnership
Builder
Photographer
- Anton Grassl
- Erica Michelsen
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
2500