Veridian Grove is Miami’s newest and most luxurious community, a singular, gated community of 20 homes nestled into lush tropical surroundings. Each one is collaboratively custom-designed for modern living by our renowned architects and interior designers, who incorporate your preferences every step of the way. Award-winning Sotolongo Salman Henderson Architects imagined the four fully customizable estate homes, which feature optional elevators and rooftops with summer kitchens. TOGU Architecture conceived the homes’ interior design, its expertise in opulent art and furniture curation evident throughout the luxe residences. Lending a finishing touch, serene vistas and flourishing flora come courtesy of award- winning landscape designer Deena Bell of Bell Landscape Architecture, whose selection of native and drought-tolerant species — including fishtail, cabada and coconut palms — creates a verdant backdrop for these breathtaking estate homes.

The developer of Veridian Grove is 8290 Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Sabal Development

