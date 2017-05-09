Vance Lane Residence
Located in West Austin this 3700 square foot residence is home to a family of four. The design consists of interlocking linear, rectangular forms using local gray Leuders limestone, white integral color stucco, Douglas Fir siding, steel and glass. The composition, relative to the gently sloping site, creates opportunities to experience outdoor living spaces that are direct extensions of the interior rooms. The interior has an edited palette of materials to include Walnut floor, vertical grain White Oak paneling and cabinetry, Limestone tile and steel.
Front elevation
View from rear yard area.
Pool and attached apartment.
Entry courtyard
Custom steel corner windows, steel planters, limestone stairs.
Glass connector to apartment.
Stair and Library reading nook and custom steel library ladder.
Dining and Kitchen.
Dining and Living room.
Dining and Kitchen with view towards Master Bedroom. Walnut slab bar with live edge.
The Kitchen was designed with painted and natural wood finished cabinets.
The Living room gets plenty of natural light and views to the pool. Cabinet and fireplace composition of vertical grain white oak, walnut and blackened steel.
Hallway to Master bedroom suite with views to rear yard and adjacent pocket office.
Master bedroom
Master bathroom with marble tile and custom steel corner window.
Vanity
Powder room.
Attached apartment.
Apartment entry.
Credits
- Chioco Design LLC
- Chioco Design LLC
- Miars Construction
- Casey Dunn