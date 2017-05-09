Located in West Austin this 3700 square foot residence is home to a family of four. The design consists of interlocking linear, rectangular forms using local gray Leuders limestone, white integral color stucco, Douglas Fir siding, steel and glass. The composition, relative to the gently sloping site, creates opportunities to experience outdoor living spaces that are direct extensions of the interior rooms. The interior has an edited palette of materials to include Walnut floor, vertical grain White Oak paneling and cabinetry, Limestone tile and steel.

