By Agencie Architecture & Engineering
Upper East Side Pied-a-Terre
To remedy the “dark and schizophrenic feel” of HBO director, Tricia Brock’s, apartment Agencie opened-up the dark, L-shaped galley kitchen. Working with Henrybuilt, we anchored the space with a small but functional island and added glamorous touches (a marble back-splash and brass-trimmed lighting.

Credits

Posted By
Agencie Architecture & Engineering
@agencie
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Full Baths
  • 2
  • 2
    • Structure
  • Apartment

    • Press

    Publications
  • Remodelista