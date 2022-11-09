Our San Francisco studio designed this beautiful four-story home – a gift for a young newlywed couple by the bride's mother. The couple wanted the home to feel warm and welcoming and not pristine and alienated like a museum. We worked to understand the client's favorite colors, places, likes, and dislikes and planned each floor to suit the couple's lifestyle to the T. We chose a calm neutral palette in a warm beige as a unifying factor on all four floors creating a cohesive appeal, and added plenty of comfortable furnishings for entertaining all the way to the sky lounge and bar that offers spectacular views of the city.