Ubatuba House
Nestled in an Atlantic Rainforest Reserve the house is made of two 40' feet High Cube Shipping Container to lodge a couple of surfers / adventurers and their two cats.
The project was comissioned to architecture firm dabox in 2014 and was finished at the end of the same year.
The boxes are supported by high structure to not interfere on the original ground
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
- Nicola Labate
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Rustic
Year
2014
Square Feet
180
Lot Size
1800