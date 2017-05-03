Ubatuba House

By Marcos Schneeberger Marques
Ubatuba House
View Photos

Nestled in an Atlantic Rainforest Reserve the house is made of two 40' feet High Cube Shipping Container to lodge a couple of surfers / adventurers and their two cats.
The project was comissioned to architecture firm dabox in 2014 and was finished at the end of the same year.

Marcos Schneeberger Marques uploaded Ubatuba House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photo of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos
Photo 2 of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos
Photo 3 of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos
The boxes are supported by high structure to not interfere on the original ground Photo 4 of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos

The boxes are supported by high structure to not interfere on the original ground

Photo 5 of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos
Photo 6 of Ubatuba House modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
Marcos Schneeberger Marques
@marcosschneebergermarques
Photographer
  • Nicola Labate
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 180
    • Lot Size
  • 1800