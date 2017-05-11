The ‘U House’ is a contemporary extension & renovation of a period home, originally built in the 1920s, in the inner-city suburb of Thornbury, Melbourne. The design brings to life the existing Edwardian cottage which was dark & constrained, by retaining heritage details and injecting it with space, light, connectivity, and a modern edge.
The young family came to us after slowly outgrowing their underperforming old home. They loved the vibrant suburb of Thornbury and their character-filled street, so moving wasn’t really an option. An entry problem, lack of light, function, and space of the original house, dictated the brief. With busy lives professionally and socially, the clients required a forever home that could help & enhance everyday living, working & entertaining, whilst withstanding the test of time.
Strong emphasis revolved around updating the home to be an entertainer’s delight and enhance connections, with this in mind a ‘U’ shaped addition with a central courtyard was devised and became the missing link that brought the whole design together & strengthened family ties. This dynamic rear extension brings into balance living requirements, enhancing light, function, and interaction between spaces & their inhabitants.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Study Nook in Bedroom
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
White Kitchen with High Window
Second Living Room through to Dining Room with Raked Ceiling, Pool & Outdoor Entertaining
Exterior House Design from Street Frontage
Front Entrance to Home with Dividing Metal fins
Exterior Front Entrance to Home with Pergola Structure & Pathway
Dining Room with Built-in Bar
Extension & Courtyard Looking over Pool into Living Room
Exterior Extension View Showing Courtyard, Pool, Dining Room, Kitchen & Second Living Area