The ‘U House’ is a contemporary extension & renovation of a period home, originally built in the 1920s, in the inner-city suburb of Thornbury, Melbourne. The design brings to life the existing Edwardian cottage which was dark & constrained, by retaining heritage details and injecting it with space, light, connectivity, and a modern edge.

The young family came to us after slowly outgrowing their underperforming old home. They loved the vibrant suburb of Thornbury and their character-filled street, so moving wasn’t really an option. An entry problem, lack of light, function, and space of the original house, dictated the brief. With busy lives professionally and socially, the clients required a forever home that could help & enhance everyday living, working & entertaining, whilst withstanding the test of time.

Strong emphasis revolved around updating the home to be an entertainer’s delight and enhance connections, with this in mind a ‘U’ shaped addition with a central courtyard was devised and became the missing link that brought the whole design together & strengthened family ties. This dynamic rear extension brings into balance living requirements, enhancing light, function, and interaction between spaces & their inhabitants.