With a section that hangs over a river, this four-bedroom vacation rental in Wales echoes Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater masterpiece, but with a material palette that reflects its natural Welsh setting.

Ty Hedfan, which means "The Hovering House" in Welsh, is a striking vacation rental property designed by London-based architecture firm Featherstone Young. Located in the mountainous region of Brecon Beacons in South Wales, this contemporary home boasts a section that cantilevers over the River Ysgir.

Available for rent through The Modern House, the property can comfortably sleep up to six people.

Though the form of the house seems to be influenced by iconic works of modern architecture such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House #21, the materials used—slate, timber, and a planted green roof—correspond and harmonize with Ty Hedfan’s Welsh surroundings.

Designed with plenty of glazing, all the rooms are bright and spacious. The main living room is located in the section that floats above the river. This living, kitchen, and dining area opens onto a raised outdoor terrace, where guests can barbecue and enjoy a meal while listening to the sounds of the river. The main entrance hall and the lower bedroom wing have direct access to the garden and riverbank.

Because of the fact that this highly livable vacation residence cleverly connects indoor and outdoor spaces and complements its natural surroundings, it's no surprise that Ty Hedfan was a finalist for both the Manser Medal and Stephen Lawrence Award, and a winner of a RIBA National Award for its outstanding architecture.