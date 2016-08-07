The ‘Two Birds’ lane house (940sf, 2br, 2bath) is nestled in a large and lush garden space in South Vancouver, and was conceived as an embodiment of the green ethos demonstrated by the owners’ clothing company, ‘Two Birds Apparel’.

Drawing from the Two Birds’ logo, the project is broken into two separate wings which are emphasized with a black and white theme; the first wing is a master suite with a bedroom and bathroom that is clad in burnt cedar, while the second wing contains the living space, kitchen, and a second bed/bath, and is clad in a whitewashed pine.

The project aspires to stretch the perception of what a laneway house can be; it is not a ‘cottage’, not a ‘granny flat’, and not a glorified garage. The Two Birds lane house brings the tenets of west coast modernism into a modern context where the need for urban density, affordability, and a concern for the climate are increasingly important.

Features include prefab walls and roof, triple glazed windows and doors, whole house LED lighting and reclaimed timber.