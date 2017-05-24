St. Johns House
This mid-century remodel is a unique project in that the home owner grew up in the house (had been using it as a rental property for years) and now wanted to fix it up for her youngest daughter to live in. The transformation is incredible! The project scope included master bedroom and bathroom addition on the back of the house, full interior and exterior remodel of all existing areas in the house with custom finishes throughout. We also restored custom built cabinets in the office that were built by the home owners father (who was a known cabinet maker in the 1950s). The result is a practically brand new modern home with clean lines and a calming color palette.
By expanding the existing opening between the family room and kitchen/dining, we were able to create a light filled open floor plan for the public space.
The living room features beautiful window coverings by Austintatious Blinds and furniture by West Elm.
The kitchen features an all new layout which now includes an island and built in appliances.
The dining room features an industrial white oak table and benches with matte black steel frame, a geometric chandelier by Bobo Intriguing objects, and shaved wood art pieces by West Elm.
This hall bathroom features a beautiful white oak vanity cabinet and custom mirror designed by Jameson Interiors and built by A. R. Lucas Construction.
The family study features a 9 foot floating white oak desk with custom L-beam brackets by A. R. Lucas Construction.
This converted garage is now the family study which features the restored custom built cabinets that were built by the home owners' father.
The new laundry layout features built in compact washer/dryer and painted shaker cabinetry.
The new Master Bathroom features a 9 foot floating vanity with wall mount faucets and new clerestory windows above.
This small en suite bathroom features a floating vanity and black marble mosaic flooring throughout. We love the stark contrast between the flooring and the other materials in the room.
Credits
- A. R. Lucas Construction