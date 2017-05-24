This mid-century remodel is a unique project in that the home owner grew up in the house (had been using it as a rental property for years) and now wanted to fix it up for her youngest daughter to live in. The transformation is incredible! The project scope included master bedroom and bathroom addition on the back of the house, full interior and exterior remodel of all existing areas in the house with custom finishes throughout. We also restored custom built cabinets in the office that were built by the home owners father (who was a known cabinet maker in the 1950s). The result is a practically brand new modern home with clean lines and a calming color palette.