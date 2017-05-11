Twin Peaks Escape Pad
The Twin Peaks Escape Pad is a getaway that lies beneath an existing 3 story home on a steep downsloping property that lies near the famed Sutro Tower in San Francisco, Ca. Views abound, the purpose of this new space was to serve as a family getaway underneath the existing home, used solely for entertaining and enjoyment. A relief from daily life, the Escape Pad is 2000 square feet that spans over two levels, and features soaring 13’ ceilings and views from every space, which was made possible by the unique terraced design that was intentional and pragmatic. Between these two levels lies a space programmed for both functional aspects and also more euphoric elements, and includes powder room and desk area, but also a bath/spa, a DJ booth, wet bar, and listening area. To highlight this zone, reclaimed burled redwood slabs were implemented as the tops and sides of the enclosed spaces, and serve as a dramatic feature for the whole space. Raw steel partitions and cabinets, with lightweight aluminum honeycomb cores, were used to close off these elements when not in use, and the industrial look and feel was complemented by the concrete flooring and open steel staircase to connect the two levels/zones. The whole spaces opens to the view, and also physically to the outdoor spaces which include a yard, spa, and conversation pit area in addition to a kids playhouse beneath it all. The focal point of the yard, besides the view, is a 30 long foot vertical garden, which also serves as a privacy screen between properties.
The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.
The wetbar area features custom steel cabinets by Metropolis Metalworks, and the burled redwood paneling and slab, sourced via Aborica and fabricated by Artistic Veneers.
The most dramatic engineering challenge came to the cantilevered corner for an unobstructed view on the northeast corner of the space. The posts hold 3 stories and a roof above, and are made of 6" diameter tube steel. This allows the Fleetwood doors to close to a corner and provides clean views of Downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills.
The yoga and meditation area is placed on the upper level, which also features a partitioned bedroom and private bath. The warm wood floors are heated by hydronic tubes below, while supplemental and more instant heat is provided by a concealed infrared heater in the ceiling. Greenery surrounds the sides of the property for a serene environment. The industrial supports required to hold the 3 floors above were left exposed, and the burled redwood slabs are exposed and serve as the ceiling and sides to the spaces below.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
The burled redwood slab from Aborica serves as a dramatic portal as you descend into the lower zone of the Escape Pad. The custom partition housing the tub and powder room area lie beyond. The custom metal works was by Metropolis Metalworks.
The custom steel stair by Metropolis Metalworks serves as the centerpiece to the space. The live edge burled Redwoods slabs covers the listening area and wetbar. In the distance, the stair leads up to the rest of the home and more everyday life.
Detail showing the industrial nature of the project, including raw steel and live edge burled Redwood Slabs
The "vault" underneath the redwood slab partition in its closed state. The partition is cold formed steel paneling over aluminum honeycomb core doors. Modified pivot hinges by Rixson and a custom recessed track allow the partition to function smoothly and without deflection.
One side of the "vault" parition exposed a sunken shower and tub below. The spa features a chromatherapy tub by Kohler and Fantini Fixtures. The redwood slab is exposed on the ceiling and features recessed LED strip lights. The stone slabs are Quartzite.
The other side of the "vault" houses a powder room with a concealed toilet and nature inspired wallpaper. The single slope sink is a custom piece by Concrete Interiors who also fabricated the wetbar countertop. The wall mount faucet is Axor by Hansgrohe.
The yard is at the lowest elevation on the property, and was carved out to have a place for the family to play and relax. The turf is by Heavenly Greens. The space features clear heart cedar boards with a reactive stain by Weatherwood Stains. The 30 foot green wall in implemented in segments and features built in drip irrigation. The mirrored solar reflector, which appears to have just dropped out of planetary orbit, grabs southern light and reflects it into the home and exterior spaces.
Underneath the raised deck, a play structure was formed out of vertical grain cedar slats. Punched openings reveal the playfulness, and is topped by a glass guard with button clips and large starphire glass panels. The modeled, integral color stucco carries the industrial feel from the inside to the outside, and the Weatherwood Stain on the cedar finishes this look.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered
cedar slat enclosure.
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.
Credits
- Ryan Knock, Knock Architecture and Design
- Brad Doran, DCD Building
- Cesar Rubio