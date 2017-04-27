Tuusula
By Alvardag
Simplicity X Quality X Modern family home. Made from Cross Laminated Timber.
Design by Lauri Ylönen.
Presales has begun for this beautiful, smart eco community that will have 14 double house lots with 28 homes. Geothermal heat used as an eco friendly choice, option also for solar power.
Cross laminated timber was a natural eco-friendly choice.
Apartments vary in sizes from 996 ft to 1195 ft and include 3 to 4 bedrooms, open concept kitchen, bathroom, sauna and a laundry room.
Open concept family room
Black on black exteriors