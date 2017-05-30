Trousdale Place Residence
Located at the top of Beverly Hills is the newly constructed 7200 SF home on Trousdale Place. The property offers sweeping views from the Pacific Ocean to downtown Los Angeles.
In the design process it is necessary to find creative solutions to the unique challenges that arise in the course of a project's development. The city of Beverly Hills requires rigorous construction regulations and specific design guidelines when determining site placement and views.
The first impression when approaching and entering the home is one of the most important design challenges. The aesthetics of the home and entry should create a memorable experience and orient the person towards the rest of the house in a concise way. We used a mixture of warm materials such as natural wood, copper, limestone, marble and a touch of exposed steel to create a warm, industrial, sophisticated environment. The main entry consists of crossing on a solid limestone bridge suspended over a reflecting pool. The front door is a 6’ x 9’ custom pivot door floating inside a frameless glass facade. The door is cladded with an acid wash copper finish. Attached to the door is a custom door handle made out of black walnut. There is a 14 foot high vertical green wall the leads the person from the driveway through the sunlight foyer and into the main living area. All the interior spaces were opened up visually and physically to the landscaping areas and the panoramic city views.
To complete the overall composition of the project, we added a 480 square foot detached pool house with a built in sunken fire pit and a private jacuzzi on the hillside. Our design objective for the new pool house was to create a structure that doesn’t interrupt the city views from the main house or inside the pool house. To achieve this viewing concern, we designed a series of cantilevered steel moment frasmes that are supported by a second cantilever steel moment frame. This allows the outwardly facing corner to be free from a structural column or wall, allowing the sliding glass doors to completely open up to the surrounding landscape areas and city views.
Sitting on top of Beverly Hills, the Trousdale Place Residence redefines contemporary design with a fresh sophisticated aesthetic.
Model for Trousdale pool house.
Warm natural materials such as wood, copper, steel and limestone have been used throughout the scheme.
Main entrance to the house consists of a solid limestone bridge suspended over a reflecting pool and a 6'x 9’ custom pivot door floating inside a frameless glass facade.
Custom pivot door with acid wash copper finish and a black walnut door handle.
Vertical green living wall leads the visitors into the foyer.
Sliding glass doors open up the house, offering sweeping views from the Pacific Ocean to downtown Los Angeles.
Breakfast area opens up to a private patio and pool house.
Aerial view of the Trousdale Place Residence
Floor to ceiling glazing provides expansive views for both living and dining spaces.
The hardscape design extends the interior spaces into the back yard while maximizing the views from both inside and outside the home
The structure of the pool house consists of a series of cantilevered steel frames allowing the pool house to be free from walls, allowing the facade and views to open up to the surrounding views.
Credits
- Colab House
- Studio Collective
- Seasons Landscaping
- Ania Lejman Exteriors LLC.
- Trailmark Inc.
- Nathan Irick