Tropical Minimal
The main concern designing the landscape for this property was, “truth in materials”. Every aspect of the building was designed with the intention of ‘less is more’. Every plant that was chosen was as part of a discussion as to how it related to the architecture. The exterior walls and fences have supporting elements and were considered an extension of the house. Restricting the amount of materials and plants used was not only a reflection of how the house was designed but also helps to create more visual space but more graphic site-lines in keeping with the style of the house.
The step up was designed to make the entrance even more dramatic and emphasized the fact that one was entering a different space.
The owners wanted a home where the garden felt as though it was an extension of the interior, as though it was another room within the home. Indoor/ outdoor living was a priority and each part of the garden needed to feel as though it had a function. The home is also used in the evenings as a backdrop to watch movies from the lawn.
It was important to have defined spaces throughout the garden just as one would for the interior spaces. This included an outdoor dining area and a fire pit
Entry way to a modern, contemporary Key West home. Clean lines, planting was done with minimal species and in groupings.
Poured in place concrete was used to mimic the structure of the home and the slight step up to to further emphasize the fact that one was entering into a different space. Planting was kept to minimal species and in groupings.
Indoor/outdoor living is a must in Key West. The main design philosophy of the overall design was to create areas outside that acted as their own special spaces and were an extension of the inside.
A swimming pool was a priority for this tropical retreat. Poured in place concrete is used throughout the property both as a function and design element.
The clients had very specific priorities with their dream tropical garden and a fire pit was high on the list of priorities.
Swimming pool with a water feature, clean lines, minimal planting and poured in place concrete used to mimic the shape of the home.
Indoor/outdoor living in 'key' here in the Florida Keys.
Lighting is used to create drama, as well as, safety to this modernist retreat.
- Haven Burkee, Bender & Associates Architecture
- Tamara Alvarez