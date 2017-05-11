Tropical Home

By Barrett Studio Architects
Tropical Home
Situated on a small lake in Orlando, Florida, this custom residence brings open, airy living to its tropical garden site.

A bioclimatic design creates a cool, loft-like environment with dramatic cantilevers to provide much-needed shade and shelter from frequent thunderstorms.

To preserve the site’s grandiose oak trees, the architecture is gently intertwined and strategically constrained to the existing foundation footprint, giving a “treehouse” living experience.

A cool, casual palette of materials includes ocala block, galvalume, and corrugated cement siding on the exterior, with terrazzo floors, louvered windows and exposed block on the interior—forming a perfect backdrop for the clients’ light and whimsical personalities.

