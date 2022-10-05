Trinity Bellwoods Victorian Modern
Location
Year
1905
Structure
House (Multi Residence)
Style
Modern
Details
Square Feet
2500
Lot Size
20'x110'
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Credits
Posted by
Interior Design
Megan Crosbie Design
Photographer
Patrick Biller
From Megan Crosbie
Designer's own home gets a massive makeover. Century old semi Victorian, taken back to the studs and re-envisioned with a new look in mind. Form and function are paired perfectly to create a space that feels minimal, with creative design solutions to city living. In the heart of downtown Toronto, you wouldn't know the chaos of the city is just outside the door.