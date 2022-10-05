Subscribe to Dwell
Project posted by Megan Crosbie

Trinity Bellwoods Victorian Modern

View 17 Photos
Location
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Year
1905
1905
Structure
House (Multi Residence)
Style
Modern
Kitchen
Guest Bathroom
Master Bedroom
Master Ensuite
Dining Room
Living Room
Guest Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Powder Room
Foyer
Details

Square Feet
2500
Lot Size
20'x110'
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1

Credits

Posted by
Interior Design
Megan Crosbie Design
Photographer
Patrick Biller

From Megan Crosbie

Designer's own home gets a massive makeover. Century old semi Victorian, taken back to the studs and re-envisioned with a new look in mind. Form and function are paired perfectly to create a space that feels minimal, with creative design solutions to city living. In the heart of downtown Toronto, you wouldn't know the chaos of the city is just outside the door.