In Manhattan’s landmarked Tribeca North, the top floor and roof of an 1884 warehouse are reconceived as a warm and welcoming residence with a fluid connection to the outdoor environment. A relocated mezzanine features a sunken court yard with a retractable glass roof and connects to the new green roof garden above. Embracing the building’s industrial past, a visual discourse between new and old is devised through insertions of modern materials along with restored or reclaimed materials.