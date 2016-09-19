Tribeca Loft
In Manhattan’s landmarked Tribeca North, the top floor and roof of an 1884 warehouse are reconceived as a warm and welcoming residence with a fluid connection to the outdoor environment. A relocated mezzanine features a sunken court yard with a retractable glass roof and connects to the new green roof garden above. Embracing the building’s industrial past, a visual discourse between new and old is devised through insertions of modern materials along with restored or reclaimed materials.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
The court exposes the sky, fills the previously dark loft with natural daylight, and brings accessible outdoor space into the primary living zones.
A 150 square-foot glass roof retracts to provide access to the roof and to create an open exterior court at the mezzanine.
The new wooden rooftop terrace is surrounded by a green
roof garden utilizing reclaimed bluestone pavers and native plant species that require little water while insulating the environment below.
A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
Varying degrees of visual continuity is a theme throughout
the apartment.
Light and open vintage furnishings contrast with the industrial character of the space.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
To bring light deep into the loft, the floor plan is open with glass partitions instead of solid walls at the north end of the loft.