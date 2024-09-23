We take pride in honoring the timeless elegance of Mid-Century Modern architecture while seamlessly integrating modern functionality and a functional ceramic studio. Our latest project at 230 Six Rod Highway, Hamden, CT is a perfect testament to this philosophy, where original design meets contemporary living. With its clean lines, open spaces, and an abundance of natural light, the home’s original structure lent itself beautifully to our enhancements. Nestled on a private lot surrounded by nature, this authentic mid-century residence boasts minimalist design and architecture details that define the era. Encompassing over 4,017 sq. ft. of living space that is updated throughout while retaining its original character.