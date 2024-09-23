Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
Project posted by J Schatz
Editor’s Pick

Trail's End in Hamden Connecticut

View 60 Photos
Location
Hamden, Connecticut
Year
1968
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Front Door
Front Door
Front Entry looking out into moss landscape
Front Entry looking out into moss landscape
Front of House and Garage
Front of House and Garage
Front Walk through mossy landscape
Front Walk through mossy landscape
Front Walk through mossy landscape
Front Walk through mossy landscape
Front entry with original fixture, door, and railing
Front entry with original fixture, door, and railing
Dining Area and Great Room with vintage table, wall fixtures, and J Schatz ceramic lighting and Peter Souza Jr Sculpture
Dining Area and Great Room with vintage table, wall fixtures, and J Schatz ceramic lighting and Peter Souza Jr Sculpture
Dining Area and Great Room with vintage table, wall fixtures, and J Schatz ceramic furniture, tableware, and Peter Souza Jr Sculpture.
Dining Area and Great Room with vintage table, wall fixtures, and J Schatz ceramic furniture, tableware, and Peter Souza Jr Sculpture.
Great Room with J Schatz ceramic table, vessels, objects, tableware, and lighting.
Great Room with J Schatz ceramic table, vessels, objects, tableware, and lighting.
Great Room entry with J Schatz ceramic wall hanging, vessel, and objects.
Great Room entry with J Schatz ceramic wall hanging, vessel, and objects.
Kitchen looking out into backyard.
Kitchen looking out into backyard.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets reveal J Schatz ceramic items including coffeemaker, tea maker, utilita bowls, platters, vessels, and our collection of vintage ceramics and glassware.
Kitchen cabinets reveal J Schatz ceramic items including coffeemaker, tea maker, utilita bowls, platters, vessels, and our collection of vintage ceramics and glassware.
Bedroom with J Schatz lighting
Bedroom with J Schatz lighting
Bedroom with J Schatz Star Egg Nightlight
Bedroom with J Schatz Star Egg Nightlight
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bathroom
Peter's Office with Peter Souza Jr Sculpture, Wall Art, and Vintage prints
Peter's Office with Peter Souza Jr Sculpture, Wall Art, and Vintage prints

40 more photos

Details

Square Feet
4017
Lot Size
3.4
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Smart Home Tech
Nest
Google Home

Credits

Posted by
Interior Design
Photographer

From J Schatz

We take pride in honoring the timeless elegance of Mid-Century Modern architecture while seamlessly integrating modern functionality and a functional ceramic studio. Our latest project at 230 Six Rod Highway, Hamden, CT is a perfect testament to this philosophy, where original design meets contemporary living. With its clean lines, open spaces, and an abundance of natural light, the home’s original structure lent itself beautifully to our enhancements. Nestled on a private lot surrounded by nature, this authentic mid-century residence boasts minimalist design and architecture details that define the era.  Encompassing over 4,017 sq. ft. of living space that is updated throughout while retaining its original character.