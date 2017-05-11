Topanga House

By Context Gallery
Topanga House
View Photos

Saddle Peak residence by Sant Architects. We worked closely with architect to specify products throughout the home that reflected the use of natural materials and minimal construction. The use of solid oaks, clean lines and minimal design.

Context Gallery uploaded Topanga House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor and Garden. Photo of Topanga HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Saddle Peak House, Topanga Canyon by Sant Architects. Interiors by Context Gallery. Photo 2 of Topanga HouseView Photos

Saddle Peak House, Topanga Canyon by Sant Architects. Interiors by Context Gallery.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, and Table. Photo 3 of Topanga HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior. Photo 4 of Topanga HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. Photo 5 of Topanga HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Photo 6 of Topanga HouseView Photos
Modern home with Office and Chair. Photo 7 of Topanga HouseView Photos

Credits

Posted By
c
Context Gallery
@kristenroland
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Joe Fletcher
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Lot Size
  • 2 acres

    • Press