The modern architect's mantra is form follows function. In the case of a house, function is very much determined by lifestyle. Therefore, if you live differently, your home should probably look, function, and act differently. To know a home is very much to know its owners. This home is beautifully unique. Meet its family.

For this vegan family, light and air and good food are essential ground work for living. Here, health is the law of the land. Openness and warmth is a way of being. Color is a metaphor for life. Playfulness is a motto to live by. And family is everything.

Like a big embrace the main wall of this home curves around the indoor/outdoor living and yard where the family spends most of its time exploring the imaginary world, far away from the TV. With the exception of the basement, every space in the home spills out onto the communal living patio.

Inside, the main living area is flanked by the master wing and the children's wing. The children's area consists of bedrooms branching off of a play space, a study room, a communal closet where the girls love to share clothes, and a partitioned bathroom designed to take advantage of all its facilities without an encroachment on privacy.

The basement is the family area filled with natural light tinted by a colorful, two story light well that breaths light and fresh air into the space. Here the family hosts impromptu jam sessions, video game tournaments, and family art lessons.

Throughout the house, all of the south facing walls are painted a vibrant color chosen with specific significance for the family like, Utah Sky Blue in the living room. When looking north down the corridor, an enfilade of color lines up like a family rainbow. Each of the girls' rooms are painted with colors they've chosen, and all are connected by 'secret' windows to encourage bonding time.

Architects like to tout that their architecture improves people's lives, but sometimes people's lives also improve the architecture they live in.