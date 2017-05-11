A contemporary homes rises on a narrow lot just south of London.
Where once there was a timeworn 1950s bungalow in the Metropolitan Green Belt south of London, there now stands a dynamic house whose two volumes are joined by a glass atrium. The project was designed by Grant Freeman of OB Architecture.
The cedar-and-glass structure rises over an expansive rear patio. Although it is larger than some of its neighbors, the home nearly matches the height line of the surrounding houses due to its flat, modern roof.
In front, a stone walkway leads a covered entrance.
The home's defining quality is its airy, double-height spaces.
