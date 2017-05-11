Wrap House

By Luke Hopping
Wrap House
View Photos

A contemporary homes rises on a narrow lot just south of London.

Luke Hopping uploaded Wrap House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Where once there was a timeworn 1950s bungalow in the Metropolitan Green Belt south of London, there now stands a dynamic house whose two volumes are joined by a glass atrium. The project was designed by Grant Freeman of OB Architecture. Photo of Wrap HouseView Photos

Where once there was a timeworn 1950s bungalow in the Metropolitan Green Belt south of London, there now stands a dynamic house whose two volumes are joined by a glass atrium. The project was designed by Grant Freeman of OB Architecture.

Modern home with Exterior. The cedar-and-glass structure rises over an expansive rear patio. Although it is larger than some of its neighbors, the home nearly matches the height line of the surrounding houses due to its flat, modern roof. Photo 2 of Wrap HouseView Photos

The cedar-and-glass structure rises over an expansive rear patio. Although it is larger than some of its neighbors, the home nearly matches the height line of the surrounding houses due to its flat, modern roof.

In front, a stone walkway leads a covered entrance. Photo 3 of Wrap House modern homeView Photos

In front, a stone walkway leads a covered entrance.

The home's defining quality is its airy, double-height spaces. Photo 4 of Wrap House modern homeView Photos

The home's defining quality is its airy, double-height spaces.

Credits

Posted By
Luke Hopping
@LukeHopping
Architect
  • OB Architecture
  • Grant Freeman
Photographer
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)