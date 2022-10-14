SubscribeSign In
The ZAPARA HOUSE

Location
São Paulo, Brasil
Year
2020
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Front Façade
Front Façade with opened garage door.
Main entrance from inside
Guaimbês.
Street view of the muxarabis.
Slatted white concrete.
Top volume.
Stairs and buit in handrail.
Library at studio on the second floor.
Patio on the second floor.
Natural light inside the Front Bedroom at the second floor.
Front Bedroom.
Brise-soleil at the Gym window.
Articulated Brise-soleil controls natural light at the Gym.
Closed Brise Soleil.
Pátio at the second floor.
Sauna at the Gym.
Neutral tones in the Bathroom and a view.
Shower at the Bathroom.
Details

Square Feet
500.000
Lot Size
700.000
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
4
Partial Baths
1

Credits

Posted by
Architect
CAROLINA ROCCO | Archtecture office
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Claudia Diamant
Photographer

From Carolina Rocco | Arquitetura

The plot was a flat piece of land with a lot of existing flora. The idea attempts to explore the importance of the relationship between interior and exterior in a tropical climate. The landscape becoming a part of the structure is about not only in the experience along a horizontal plane cut also along the vertical. The house is made up of ortogonal shapes and materials such as concrete, wood and stone. The senior couple wished for open areas and a wing for each one with their bedroom, bathroom and private studios.