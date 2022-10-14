The plot was a flat piece of land with a lot of existing flora. The idea attempts to explore the importance of the relationship between interior and exterior in a tropical climate. The landscape becoming a part of the structure is about not only in the experience along a horizontal plane cut also along the vertical. The house is made up of ortogonal shapes and materials such as concrete, wood and stone. The senior couple wished for open areas and a wing for each one with their bedroom, bathroom and private studios.