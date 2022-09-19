This beautiful midcentury home in a historic Tucson neighborhood had not been touched since it was built in 1967. The owners embarked on a renovation that spanned 5 years between planning and execution--collaborating with designer Kathryn Prideaux, contractor Matt Williams and stylist Francine Smith to preserve the original MCM and Hollywood Regency details that make the house so special, but modernize it for a busy family of 5. The result is colorful, whimsical, and features the lifetime collection of midcentury pottery, glass, furniture and art that the owner has bought over the years at thrift stores and estate sales. One of the highlights of the renovation is the original St. Charles kitchen cabinets, restored and painted the original aqua blue. Add a little Fornasetti wallpaper and the kitchen is a fun space for everyone to spend time in. There are original details throughout the house but it doesn't feel like a time capsule--the spaces now flow and every inch of the house gets used with joy by the family.