The Wilde Retreat is a glass house that rests on the lush shores of Lake Gaston on the border of North Carolina and Virginia. Designed and built by A.C. Hawthorne and his wife Anna, the home serves the purpose of being a special place for them to take their kids, and also being shared with others seeking to experience something a little bit unique - being immersed in nature from the comfort of an unpretentious Scandinavian interior. The Wilde Retreat melds soft organic shapes in nature, enduring craftsmanship and a modern aesthetic to both compliment and contrast one another.

As a truly unique and iconic structure it has created waves with endlessness onlookers coming to lay catch a glimpse of it's eye catching form. The home’s clean lines and natural light invoke a sense of calm and a connection with the outdoors. Within it's central glass courtyard sits a rare and beautiful Japanese Maple - a gentle reminder for it's guests of the ever changing seasons. A complimenting maple tree sits out in the middle of the lake, growing up from the dock and seemingly hovering over the water like a floating wonder of nature. Those who have the delight of experiencing the home find themselves painting their family's memories against the beautiful backdrop of still waters, bathing in delicate morning light and vast sunsets in the evenings. The home provides a serene retreat that blends the beauty of the outdoor space on the water, with an unforgettable interior that uses natural light to it's advantage in the most beautiful of ways.

The Hawthornes have found that when people refine excess, we engage with the fundamental aspects of life we consider the most important, such as eating, sleeping, and conversing. Homes aren’t just built to hold belongings. They house stories; collecting them across days and years, even generations. It’s these layers of life that give a place it’s patina. It’s about creating a real home with warmth and emotion. They designed the Wilde Retreat as a place where you can truly live. Where you can come to quiet the noise and excess of life with all the clutter stripped away so that during your stay you can rediscover the true essence of friendships and soak in one of life’s greatest beauties - quality time with your loved ones.