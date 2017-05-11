Our DIY off-grid rolling home is a self-converted 1989 Chevy prison bus. It has about 165 square feet of living space and custom woodworking throughout. Our design style is creative craftsman with industrial accents. We love pops of color, lived-in character and vintage elements. We fully restored the bus ourselves, inside and out for full-time living & travel. We maintained an open-concept throughout. We have a simple kitchen and dining area, plenty of storage, a cozy living room with a tiny wood burning stove and a raised queen sized bed sleeping area. Our bathroom elements (composting toilet & reclaimed southern yellow pine tub/shower) double as nightstands. Functionality, intention and simplicity were key drivers in our bus conversion build. --> You can read more about us on thewilddrive.com and @wilddrivelife on Instagram.