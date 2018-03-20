A spacious and artistic high desert retreat formerly owned by TV personality Huell Howser, The Wheelhouse is a 2,221 square foot ranch-style house set on 12 acres near the main entrance of Joshua Tree National Park.

There are 3 bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with a king bed and en suite bath. The second bedroom offers a queen bed. Additional bedding is available in the den, which also provides TV and games. A full size kitchen is accompanied by a breakfast nook as well as a dining area in the sunroom.

Outside, there is a large private pool with a tanning shelf, outdoor spa, and vintage swing. The home also features an outdoor gas grill, an indoor/outdoor stereo system, and original artwork and sculptures throughout. For your convenience there are also laundry facilities.

The Wheelhouse is available for photo shoots, weddings, or other special events. It is an ideal home base for park explorers and hikers, and a perfect yoga retreat location.