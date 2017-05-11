This architecturally significant home designed by John Marsh Davis is located right on the beach. The home features a large open concept living/dining space with a custom dining table that has unparalleled ocean views. The compact kitchen is surrounded by glass windows that extend along the entire front of the house, making for views from every angle. The large wood burning fireplace is centered in the living room making a cozy place to curl up and watch the surf after a long day on the beach. On the ground floor is the only private bedroom. The second floor loft “bedrooms” are built-in berths that make one feel as if they were on a boat, each nook featuring stunning beach and ocean views. Each of the sleeping areas can be made private by lowering the custom sail-cloth blinds. There is also a third floor loft with two twin beds. This truly exceptional home boasts a large private inner courtyard, wrap around ocean front decks, and a hot tub overlooking the ocean.