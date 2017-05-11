An architectural paragon of artistry and building science, The Wave House, designed and built by Mario Romano, presents a new way of living the Venice, California lifestyle. Fluid spaces, walls of windows and intricately-carved surfaces that mirror nature’s unique geometry yield a seamless flow of harmonious indoor/outdoor living. Passing beneath a cascading white aluminum skin and into the gated courtyard entry, an impressive 9-foot front door pivots to reveal the living room, 14-foot ceilings towering above. Designed to host a rich coastal life, central living areas remain ever-open to generous outdoor spaces—a swimming pool courtyard, lush backyard and outdoor theatre— by way of 9.5-foot sliding glass walls. From the first level guest suite and intimate family room to the upstairs study and voluminous master suite, the spaces of The Wave House are destined to shape a peaceful, rhythmic life for its inhabitants.