The Vintages Trailer Resort is centrally located in the heart of the Willamette Valley. This is halfway between Dundee, Oregon and Historic Downtown McMinnville, Oregon. The trailers are grouped together in their own neighborhood within the 14-acre Willamette Wine Country RV Park. Vintage trailer rental is fun for the entire family and will be the highlight of your trip.

Each trailer offers a unique lodging experience tailored to compliment your wine tasting, dining and exploration. A short list of amenities includes gourmet pour-over coffee from Caravan Coffee, luxurious terrycloth robes, comfortable mattresses and fine hotel-quality linens. Should you decide to put your culinary skills to good use, your trailer features a propane grill and all the tableware and utensils you could possibly desire (including a wine opener, of course!)

The park offers a breathtaking view of the neighboring vineyards, a pool, and outdoor lawn games for all to enjoy. Additionally, should you bring your pet along for the ride, we’re right next door to a dog park where your four legged friend can run around while you pick wild blackberries. We have cruiser bikes you can pedal over the bridge to the neighboring town of Dayton, a gateway to many of the local vineyards.