The ToDD Residence

By SkB Architects
The ToDD Residence
This residence for a couple with a growing family was born out of the need to get the most possible living area out of very limited space and budget. Comprised of two distinct masses, the structure is visualized as an urban farmhouse - additive forms over time with a modern extension of a more traditional structure.Interior living space is open at the more public ground floor, and more compact and efficient at the upper floor. Living area is further expanded bya pair of exterior terraces, each having its own unique sense of privacy while engaging the neighborhood

Modern home with Front Yard, Trees, Grass, Walkways, Hardscapes, Shrubs, Gardens, Wood Fences, Wall, Metal Fences, Wall, Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Kitchen.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Kitchen.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Outdoor.

Modern home with Living Room.

Modern home with Living Room.

The ToDD Residence Photo 12 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

Modern home with Kitchen.

The ToDD Residence Photo 14 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

The ToDD Residence Photo 15 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

The ToDD Residence Photo 16 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

The ToDD Residence Photo 17 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

The ToDD Residence Photo 18 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

The ToDD Residence Photo 19 of The ToDD Residence modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
SkB Architects
@skbarchitects
Interior Design

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Year
  • 2012
    • Square Feet
  • 2300
    • Lot Size
  • 4400
