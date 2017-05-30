This residence for a couple with a growing family was born out of the need to get the most possible living area out of very limited space and budget. Comprised of two distinct masses, the structure is visualized as an urban farmhouse - additive forms over time with a modern extension of a more traditional structure.Interior living space is open at the more public ground floor, and more compact and efficient at the upper floor. Living area is further expanded bya pair of exterior terraces, each having its own unique sense of privacy while engaging the neighborhood