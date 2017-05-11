The Sursy GandyHouse

By The Sursy
The Sursy GandyHouse
View Photos

$215 per night

House4 guests2bd1ba
Lincoln Park, Denver, Colorado
Book This
Paid Listing

This 19th century railroad-worker house has been transformed into a quirky two-bedroom retreat, with a shoppable design and a super easy 'out-on-the-town' location. It has perfect access to downtown, campuses, the convention center and all the arts!

Everything is for sale in the home lovingly named 'The GandyHouse.' From the local art + handmade furniture to the literal paint on the walls, the design is filled with work from emerging artists, makers, and brands so that guests can #shopthestay!

SHOP NOW :: thesursy.com/sho...
BOOK NOW :: www.airbnb.com/roo...

The Sursy uploaded The Sursy GandyHouse through Add A Home.
Modern home with Office, Desk, Lamps, Study Room Type, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Shelves. The front entrance to The GandyHouse: a shoppable airbnb concept in Denver, CO designed and managed by The Sursy. Meet The Makers: LADDER / Bonnie Gregory (Denver, CO) CONSOLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) RUGS / Sapere Collection (Boulder, CO) DESK / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO) NEON SIGN / Scott Young (Denver, CO) PRINTS / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY) PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO) Photo of The Sursy GandyHouse

The front entrance to The GandyHouse: a shoppable airbnb concept in Denver, CO designed and managed by The Sursy.

Meet The Makers:

LADDER / Bonnie Gregory (Denver, CO)
CONSOLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
RUGS / Sapere Collection (Boulder, CO)
DESK / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO)
NEON SIGN / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
PRINTS / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Concrete Backsplashe, Open Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, and Wood Counter. Stocked kitchen in The Sursy GandyHouse! Meet The Makers: CANNED WINES / Infinite Monkey Theorem (Denver, CO) DISH SOAP / Homefill (Denver, CO) POTS & PANS / Great Jones (New York City) SPIRITS / Block Distillery (Denver, CO) Photo 2 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Stocked kitchen in The Sursy GandyHouse!

Meet The Makers:
CANNED WINES / Infinite Monkey Theorem (Denver, CO)
DISH SOAP / Homefill (Denver, CO)
POTS & PANS / Great Jones (New York City)
SPIRITS / Block Distillery (Denver, CO)

The proprietary #shopthestay experience, designed by The Sursy. Meet The Makers: 'DENVER DAMASK' WALLPAPER / Walltawk & Meredith Feniak Art (Denver, CO) 'COFFEE DATE' PAINT / Clare (New York City) Photo 3 of The Sursy GandyHouse modern home

The proprietary #shopthestay experience, designed by The Sursy.

Meet The Makers:
'DENVER DAMASK' WALLPAPER / Walltawk & Meredith Feniak Art (Denver, CO)
'COFFEE DATE' PAINT / Clare (New York City)

Modern home with Office, Library Room Type, and Shelves. Handmade wooden game boards in the loft library at shoppable AirBnB: The Sursy GandyHouse! Meet The Makers: CHINESE CHECKERS BOARD / Crooked Mill (Phoenix, AZ) Photo 4 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Handmade wooden game boards in the loft library at shoppable AirBnB: The Sursy GandyHouse!

Meet The Makers:
CHINESE CHECKERS BOARD / Crooked Mill (Phoenix, AZ)

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Sofa. Main living room at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: TRIANGLE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO) 'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIR / Masaya (Nashville, TN) 'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA) FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO) CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO) PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) 'THE EICHLER' VASE / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO) ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRRORS / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA) MUIR WOODS PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY) Photo 5 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Main living room at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
TRIANGLE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO)
'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIR / Masaya (Nashville, TN)
'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'THE EICHLER' VASE / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRRORS / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
MUIR WOODS PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Fences, Wall, Walkways, Gardens, Landscape Lighting, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Backyard mural at The Sursy GandyHouse, next to two cruiser bikes ready for guests! Meet The Makers: MURAL / Kirileigh Jones (Denver, CO) HOMEOWNER, ARTIST and ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage (Denver, CO) Photo 6 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Backyard mural at The Sursy GandyHouse, next to two cruiser bikes ready for guests!

Meet The Makers:
MURAL / Kirileigh Jones (Denver, CO)
HOMEOWNER, ARTIST and ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Bath Room and Open Shower. Cheeky bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: BATH MAT / Cold Picnic (Brooklyn, NY) SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL) WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO) ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA) PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria) MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA) Photo 7 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Cheeky bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
BATH MAT / Cold Picnic (Brooklyn, NY)
SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL)
WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA)

Modern home with Bath Room, Soaking Tub, Freestanding Tub, Pedestal Sink, and Drop In Sink. Quaint bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage, ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO) SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL) WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO) ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA) PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria) MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA) Photo 8 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Quaint bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage, ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO)
SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL)
WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA)

Modern home with Bath Room. Even the products are available for guests to try and buy at The Sursy GandyHouse! Samples are provided and marked, and new kits are packaged up for guests to take with them when they go. Meet The Makers: INTIMACY KITS / Awakening Boutique (Denver, CO) PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria) EUCALYPTUS SOAPS / The Sursy Collection (Denver, CO) NATURAL DEODORANT + TOOTHPASTE / The Wildist (Brooklyn, NY) BLACK SMUDGE KIT / Juju Be Gone (Denver, CO) Photo 9 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Even the products are available for guests to try and buy at The Sursy GandyHouse! Samples are provided and marked, and new kits are packaged up for guests to take with them when they go.

Meet The Makers:
INTIMACY KITS / Awakening Boutique (Denver, CO)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
EUCALYPTUS SOAPS / The Sursy Collection (Denver, CO)
NATURAL DEODORANT + TOOTHPASTE / The Wildist (Brooklyn, NY)
BLACK SMUDGE KIT / Juju Be Gone (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Bedroom, Lamps, Bed, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Wall Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Table Lighting. The downstairs bedroom at The Sursy GandyHouse with a very on-brand green wall and incredibly comfortable textiles. Meet The Makers: MATTRESS / The Sage Bed (Denver, CO) SLEEPING PILLOWS / Avocado (Hoboken, NJ) DECORATIVE PILLOWS / Piper Collection (Charlotte, NC) BED LINENS / Sheets & Giggles (Denver, CO) NIGHT STAND LAMP / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV) DENVER FIELD GUIDE / Wildsam (Austin, TX) HER XVII / Meredith Steele Art (Denver, CO) Photo 10 of The Sursy GandyHouse

The downstairs bedroom at The Sursy GandyHouse with a very on-brand green wall and incredibly comfortable textiles.

Meet The Makers:
MATTRESS / The Sage Bed (Denver, CO)
SLEEPING PILLOWS / Avocado (Hoboken, NJ)
DECORATIVE PILLOWS / Piper Collection (Charlotte, NC)
BED LINENS / Sheets & Giggles (Denver, CO)
NIGHT STAND LAMP / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
DENVER FIELD GUIDE / Wildsam (Austin, TX)
HER XVII / Meredith Steele Art (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. The business center / study / check-in station at The Sursy GandyHouse comes equipped with an iPad: a handy gadget for checking into flights, scanning the 'shopcodes' to #shopthestay during your visit, or to get some work done! Meet The Makers: NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO) TEXTILES / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) DESK / ATLA Design (Boulder, CO) Photo 11 of The Sursy GandyHouse

The business center / study / check-in station at The Sursy GandyHouse comes equipped with an iPad: a handy gadget for checking into flights, scanning the 'shopcodes' to #shopthestay during your visit, or to get some work done!

Meet The Makers:
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
TEXTILES / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
DESK / ATLA Design (Boulder, CO)

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Accent Lighting, and Wall Lighting. Intimate + quirky dining nook in The Sursy GandyHouse! Everything is shoppable. Meet The Makers: 'THE CARSON' SIDE CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV) 'THE SURSY' TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) 'NOT DONE YET' NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO) PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) 'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN) Photo 12 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Intimate + quirky dining nook in The Sursy GandyHouse! Everything is shoppable.

Meet The Makers:
'THE CARSON' SIDE CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
'THE SURSY' TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
'NOT DONE YET' NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)

Modern home with Living Room, Accent Lighting, Gas Burning Fireplace, Chair, Lamps, Sofa, Shelves, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table Lighting, and Coffee Tables. Main living space, equipped with a sleeper sofa to accommodate extra guests! Meet The Makers: COFFEE TABLES / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO) FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO) CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO) 'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIRS / Masaya & Co (Nashville, TN) 'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA) 'THE MAGGIE' PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) 'THE BLOOMINGTON' LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO) Photo 13 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Main living space, equipped with a sleeper sofa to accommodate extra guests!

Meet The Makers:
COFFEE TABLES / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIRS / Masaya & Co (Nashville, TN)
'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
'THE MAGGIE' PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'THE BLOOMINGTON' LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Accent Lighting, Wall Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Chair. The open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV) NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO) Photo 14 of The Sursy GandyHouse

The open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)

Modern home with Living Room. Another angle of the dining nook at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV) NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO) 'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN) Photo 15 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Another angle of the dining nook at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)

A view to the backyard at The Sursy GandyHouse. Meet The Makers: PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO) NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO) 'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN) Photo 16 of The Sursy GandyHouse modern home

A view to the backyard at The Sursy GandyHouse.

Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)

Modern home with Living Room, Table Lighting, Accent Lighting, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Bookcase, Chair, and Wall Lighting. A view towards the front of the brick bungalow. Meet The Makers: BOUCHEROUITE STOOL / The Boho Lab COFFEE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO) FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO) CHAIR / Masaya & Co. (Nashville, TN) SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA) PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO) LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO) TELLURIDE PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY) Photo 17 of The Sursy GandyHouse

A view towards the front of the brick bungalow.

Meet The Makers:
BOUCHEROUITE STOOL / The Boho Lab
COFFEE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CHAIR / Masaya & Co. (Nashville, TN)
SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)
TELLURIDE PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)

The Sursy GandyHouse: the loving name for this little 1880s railroad worker home with the tall door! Meet The Maker: ARCHITECT / ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO) Photo 18 of The Sursy GandyHouse modern home

The Sursy GandyHouse: the loving name for this little 1880s railroad worker home with the tall door!

Meet The Maker:
ARCHITECT / ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO)

Photo 19 of The Sursy GandyHouse modern home
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 20 of The Sursy GandyHouse

Credits

Posted By
The Sursy
@thesursy
Architect
  • ShelterBelt Design
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Rebecca Dolan
Photographer
  • Josie V of From The Hip Photo
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1883
    • Square Feet
  • 750

    • Press