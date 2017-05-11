The Sursy GandyHouse
This 19th century railroad-worker house has been transformed into a quirky two-bedroom retreat, with a shoppable design and a super easy 'out-on-the-town' location. It has perfect access to downtown, campuses, the convention center and all the arts!
Everything is for sale in the home lovingly named 'The GandyHouse.' From the local art + handmade furniture to the literal paint on the walls, the design is filled with work from emerging artists, makers, and brands so that guests can #shopthestay!
The front entrance to The GandyHouse: a shoppable airbnb concept in Denver, CO designed and managed by The Sursy.
Meet The Makers:
LADDER / Bonnie Gregory (Denver, CO)
CONSOLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
RUGS / Sapere Collection (Boulder, CO)
DESK / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO)
NEON SIGN / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
PRINTS / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
Stocked kitchen in The Sursy GandyHouse!
Meet The Makers:
CANNED WINES / Infinite Monkey Theorem (Denver, CO)
DISH SOAP / Homefill (Denver, CO)
POTS & PANS / Great Jones (New York City)
SPIRITS / Block Distillery (Denver, CO)
The proprietary #shopthestay experience, designed by The Sursy.
Meet The Makers:
'DENVER DAMASK' WALLPAPER / Walltawk & Meredith Feniak Art (Denver, CO)
'COFFEE DATE' PAINT / Clare (New York City)
Handmade wooden game boards in the loft library at shoppable AirBnB: The Sursy GandyHouse!
Meet The Makers:
CHINESE CHECKERS BOARD / Crooked Mill (Phoenix, AZ)
Main living room at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
TRIANGLE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO)
'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIR / Masaya (Nashville, TN)
'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'THE EICHLER' VASE / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRRORS / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
MUIR WOODS PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)
Backyard mural at The Sursy GandyHouse, next to two cruiser bikes ready for guests!
Meet The Makers:
MURAL / Kirileigh Jones (Denver, CO)
HOMEOWNER, ARTIST and ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage (Denver, CO)
Cheeky bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
BATH MAT / Cold Picnic (Brooklyn, NY)
SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL)
WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA)
Quaint bathroom with a clawfoot tub at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
ARCHITECT / Nicole Delmage, ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO)
SHOWER CURTAIN / Tressa Lavinia Linzy Designs (Fernandina Beach, FL)
WALNUT BATH TRAY / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MIRROR / soft co. (Philadelphia, PA)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
MUDCLOTH COASTERS / Reflektion Design (Los Angeles, CA)
Even the products are available for guests to try and buy at The Sursy GandyHouse! Samples are provided and marked, and new kits are packaged up for guests to take with them when they go.
Meet The Makers:
INTIMACY KITS / Awakening Boutique (Denver, CO)
PAPER PRODUCTS / Who Gives A Crap (Melbourne, Victoria)
EUCALYPTUS SOAPS / The Sursy Collection (Denver, CO)
NATURAL DEODORANT + TOOTHPASTE / The Wildist (Brooklyn, NY)
BLACK SMUDGE KIT / Juju Be Gone (Denver, CO)
The downstairs bedroom at The Sursy GandyHouse with a very on-brand green wall and incredibly comfortable textiles.
Meet The Makers:
MATTRESS / The Sage Bed (Denver, CO)
SLEEPING PILLOWS / Avocado (Hoboken, NJ)
DECORATIVE PILLOWS / Piper Collection (Charlotte, NC)
BED LINENS / Sheets & Giggles (Denver, CO)
NIGHT STAND LAMP / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
DENVER FIELD GUIDE / Wildsam (Austin, TX)
HER XVII / Meredith Steele Art (Denver, CO)
The business center / study / check-in station at The Sursy GandyHouse comes equipped with an iPad: a handy gadget for checking into flights, scanning the 'shopcodes' to #shopthestay during your visit, or to get some work done!
Meet The Makers:
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
TEXTILES / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
DESK / ATLA Design (Boulder, CO)
Intimate + quirky dining nook in The Sursy GandyHouse! Everything is shoppable.
Meet The Makers:
'THE CARSON' SIDE CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
'THE SURSY' TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
'NOT DONE YET' NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)
Main living space, equipped with a sleeper sofa to accommodate extra guests!
Meet The Makers:
COFFEE TABLES / Atla Designs (Boulder, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CANDLE / North + 29 Candle Co (Castle Rock, CO)
'THE IZAPA' ARM CHAIRS / Masaya & Co (Nashville, TN)
'THE MELROSE' SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
'THE MAGGIE' PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
'THE BLOOMINGTON' LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)
The open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
Another angle of the dining nook at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
CHAIRS / Onefortythree (Henderson, NV)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)
A view to the backyard at The Sursy GandyHouse.
Meet The Makers:
PILLOWS / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
TABLE / The Sursy Collection x Protea & Pine (Denver, CO)
NEON ART / Scott Young (Denver, CO)
'FACES' COLLECTION / WCB Designs (Nashville, TN)
A view towards the front of the brick bungalow.
Meet The Makers:
BOUCHEROUITE STOOL / The Boho Lab
COFFEE TABLES / Atla Design (Boulder, CO)
FLORALS / Flora by Nora (Denver, CO)
CHAIR / Masaya & Co. (Nashville, TN)
SOFA / Clad Home (Los Angeles, CA)
PILLOW / Olive & Olde's (Denver, CO)
LAMP / Fenway Clayworks (Denver, CO)
TELLURIDE PRINT / Springer The Artist (Jackson Hole, WY)
The Sursy GandyHouse: the loving name for this little 1880s railroad worker home with the tall door!
Meet The Maker:
ARCHITECT / ShelterBelt Designs (Denver, CO)
