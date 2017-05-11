This 19th century railroad-worker house has been transformed into a quirky two-bedroom retreat, with a shoppable design and a super easy 'out-on-the-town' location. It has perfect access to downtown, campuses, the convention center and all the arts!

Everything is for sale in the home lovingly named 'The GandyHouse.' From the local art + handmade furniture to the literal paint on the walls, the design is filled with work from emerging artists, makers, and brands so that guests can # shopthestay!

SHOP NOW :: thesursy.com/sho...

BOOK NOW :: www.airbnb.com/roo...