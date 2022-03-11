This project

The design project began with the purchase of a desk and a shared love for Paavo Tynell. It then grew into a complete renovation for a couple and their two children. Jennifer Bunsa updated the heavy-handed interiors to give it a fresh perspective with color and pattern.

Bunsa focused on brightening up the palette and introducing darker colors strategically to create more dramatic spaces within the larger and brighter home. The completely opened kitchen features a sourced antique draper’s table for the island. The backsplash tile pattern was designed and hand drawn by our studio. Special light fixtures were added throughout to add visual interest to ceilings.