How do you make a 160-square-foot retreat feel like a splurge rather than a sacrifice? Don't skimp on the comforts. In Cubist Engineering's The Sturgis, a pre-fab guest suite built entirely out of 3-inch thick cross-laminated-timber panels, that means none of the typical "tiny space" corner cutting.

The sofa, which faces the 8-foot square picture window, is a two-piece modular Retro Tillary from West Elm. The queen-size bed with a Tuft & Needle mattress nestles against the ceiling during the day—freeing up valuable floor and wall space—and glides down gently with a push of a button at night. Behind a half-inch thick frosted glass wall is the spa bath, with a dual-flush Kohler toilet, Sant'Agostino Blendart ceramic tiles, and a shower that converts from indoor to outdoor by swinging open a garapa door onto an outer deck. The Fisher-Paykel induction cooktop, Summit under-counter refrigerator and extra deep Kraus sink fill out the kitchen.

"So many small spaces feel cramped and stiff," says Cubist co-founder Mike Haney. "We just insisted that no matter where you stand or sit in The Sturgis, it felt warm and inviting—like a place you didn't want to leave."

The namesake comes from the building's "obsession space:" four feet at one end designed to house whatever its owner absolutely must have for the ideal weekend away. The room could be a wine cellar, a bike room or a motorcycle garage with its own remote-control gullwing door and reinforced steel floor with hidden in-floor storage.

"Even the nicest room could be anybody's room," Haney says. "But a room where I get to sit on my couch and stare at my LED-uplit 1969 Moto Guzzi through a gallery window—that's MY room."

Like all Cubist Engineering small spaces, The Sturgis sits on a custom engineered hot-dipped galvanized steel sub-frame that serves as both its own trailer for easy movement, or with its removable axles and tongue taken off, a permanent foundation that requires no additional site prep. This means The Sturgis can be installed without a crane or big crew, and can then blend seamlessly into its surroundings.