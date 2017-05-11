The Sturgis

By Cubist Engineering
The Sturgis
How do you make a 160-square-foot retreat feel like a splurge rather than a sacrifice? Don't skimp on the comforts. In Cubist Engineering's The Sturgis, a pre-fab guest suite built entirely out of 3-inch thick cross-laminated-timber panels, that means none of the typical "tiny space" corner cutting.

The sofa, which faces the 8-foot square picture window, is a two-piece modular Retro Tillary from West Elm. The queen-size bed with a Tuft & Needle mattress nestles against the ceiling during the day—freeing up valuable floor and wall space—and glides down gently with a push of a button at night. Behind a half-inch thick frosted glass wall is the spa bath, with a dual-flush Kohler toilet, Sant'Agostino Blendart ceramic tiles, and a shower that converts from indoor to outdoor by swinging open a garapa door onto an outer deck. The Fisher-Paykel induction cooktop, Summit under-counter refrigerator and extra deep Kraus sink fill out the kitchen.

"So many small spaces feel cramped and stiff," says Cubist co-founder Mike Haney. "We just insisted that no matter where you stand or sit in The Sturgis, it felt warm and inviting—like a place you didn't want to leave."

The namesake comes from the building's "obsession space:" four feet at one end designed to house whatever its owner absolutely must have for the ideal weekend away. The room could be a wine cellar, a bike room or a motorcycle garage with its own remote-control gullwing door and reinforced steel floor with hidden in-floor storage.

"Even the nicest room could be anybody's room," Haney says. "But a room where I get to sit on my couch and stare at my LED-uplit 1969 Moto Guzzi through a gallery window—that's MY room."

Like all Cubist Engineering small spaces, The Sturgis sits on a custom engineered hot-dipped galvanized steel sub-frame that serves as both its own trailer for easy movement, or with its removable axles and tongue taken off, a permanent foundation that requires no additional site prep. This means The Sturgis can be installed without a crane or big crew, and can then blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

Modern home with Wood Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Subway Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Undermount Sink, Open Shower, Enclosed Shower, and Kitchen.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Green Roof Material.

Modern home with Living Room, Accent Lighting, Sofa, Coffee Tables, and Light Hardwood Floor.

Modern home with Wood Siding Material, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, and Exterior.

Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material.

Photo 6 of The Sturgis modern home

Photo 7 of The Sturgis modern home

Credits

Posted By
Cubist Engineering
@cubistengineering
Interior Design
Photographer
  • John B. Carnett

Overview

Location
  • Greenwich, New York
    • Year
  • 2017