How can you compete with 180 degrees of sandy beach and ocean views and - more importantly - why would you want to? This four-story, ground-up project needed clean, simple interiors to harmonize with its stunning surroundings. With a warm palette and natural mix of walnut, stone, and white walls, this space reinforces the natural beauty of the location.

Our client’s priority for this property, as a second home for a family of five, was that it be designed for entertaining. The beach-level family room, huge eight-seat island, moody theater, and fourth-floor master suite are the blocks that meet this need, while the details in the stone powder room, the 10-foot stone and wood fireplace, and keg tap in the kitchen elevate both form and function.