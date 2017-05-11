Try Dwell+ for FREE

The Strand Residence

The Strand Residence
How can you compete with 180 degrees of sandy beach and ocean views and - more importantly - why would you want to? This four-story, ground-up project needed clean, simple interiors to harmonize with its stunning surroundings. With a warm palette and natural mix of walnut, stone, and white walls, this space reinforces the natural beauty of the location.
Our client’s priority for this property, as a second home for a family of five, was that it be designed for entertaining. The beach-level family room, huge eight-seat island, moody theater, and fourth-floor master suite are the blocks that meet this need, while the details in the stone powder room, the 10-foot stone and wood fireplace, and keg tap in the kitchen elevate both form and function.

Guest Bathroom

Guest Bathroom

Exterior

Family Room

Family Room

Living Room

Living Room

Home Gym

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bedroom

Powder Bathroom

Powder Bathroom

Home Theater

