The Stony Kill House

By Erik Forster
The Stony Kill House
Nestled in the woods along the Stony Kill brook, dwells this newly constructed energy efficient contemporary home. Located moments from Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park Preserve while central to neighboring New Paltz, Gardiner, and High Falls. Oversized windows throughout welcome in the natural beauty of the surrounding wooded parcel. The open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen areas provide the ideal setting for gatherings. A propane fireplace glows across the living space while a white quartz waterfall island in the kitchen showcases form and function. An ample gear/mud room enables the transition between wilderness and home. All three bedrooms have elegant French doors welcoming the outside in. There are three well appointed and distinct full baths. The master bath is complete with a Japanese soaking tub and separate shower. A spacious cantilevered deck grants a treehouse view while the ground floor patios offer additional outdoor living space. Powered by solar energy and electric back-up this home is a safe place to relax and reconnect with nature. This newly built home is currently for sale. Please contact Erik Forster, Associate R.E. Broker, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, for further information.

Main floor from staircase

Main floor from staircase

Main floor, open kitchen, dining, and living area.

Main floor, open kitchen, dining, and living area.

Quartz waterfall Island

Quartz waterfall Island

Credits

Posted By
Erik Forster
@esforster
Architect
  • Richard Miller
Interior Design
Builder
  • Mohonk Homes

Overview