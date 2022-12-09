A mix of deVOL's Classic English and Shaker cupboards for this Victorian terrace in one of London's coolest neighbourhoods. Stoke Newington has it all, indie businesses galore, community, culture, great food, great bars, sprawling parks and a villagey feel. With no direct tube line, you're cut off from the craziness of city life in the best kind of way.

Now, let's get to the kitchen because it is simply perfect. It can be tricky to design and decorate a room that not only feels timeless, but original and just the right amount of 'out of the ordinary'. Well, these customers did it so well, using our handmade cupboards as the basis.

Firstly, the colour choices are wonderful, a subdued yellow for the Classic English furniture and a rich purpley brown for the glazed Shaker island. The little piece of ornate Carrara marble behind the taps is completely inspired and the use of one long aged brass hanging rail above is clever - the ultimate motivation to gather up your favourite and most beautiful kitcheny things and always keep them tidy and looking good.

Knocking down a brick wall and replacing it with that beautiful wooden-framed glazed screen was another triumph. Keeping a bit of separation between rooms but allowing light and views to be shared. Especially great in a kitchen that's tucked down below street level like this one.

The finishing touches are a wooden table and chairs in the old bay window and one of our Heirloom Gaselier Lights, taking centre stage and somehow making the original and beautifully intricate ceiling rose look even more special. Forget your standard three pendants over the island, this light brings history and glamour whilst still keeping it simple, what a brilliant thing.