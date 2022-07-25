Turn of the century home lovingly updated during the pandemic. Originally the inside matched the dark and moody exterior, hardwood floors were painted red and windows and doors were green and black, walls and ceilings dark gray. The floors were stripped and everything else lightened and brightened for the homes new life as a short term rental. Three Oaks is as charming as it gets, and only 90 minutes from Chicago. The house is walking distance to a distillery and the main drag full of antiques shops, galleries, and restaurants.