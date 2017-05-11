The Society Hotel

By
The Society Hotel
View Photos

$115 per night

Room2 guests
Portland, Oregon
Book This

The Society Hotel in downtown Portland brings new life to an old sailor's hotel and provides adventurous travelers with a uniquely local experience.

Part hotel, part hostel, The Society Hotel combines affordable lodging with direct accessibility to the heart and soul of the city. Conceptualized by four partners—building contractor Matt Siegel, friends Jessie Burke and Jonathan Cohen, and colleague Gabe Genauer—the goal was to build a visible and positive influence in a dilapidated area of downtown Portland. The hotel is now a new lodging typology that has launched renovated growth in the area.

A variety of spaces provide a balanced blend of retreat and community. In addition to a 24-bed bunk room and 38 private rooms and suites, guests can mingle in a lobby space with a lounge/cafe, and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.

Built in 1881 and dubbed The Mariners Building, the structure originally housed sailors before becoming a hospital, and later a Chinese dance hall before becoming vacant in 1975. Local architecture firm Integrate Architecture led the restoration of the building, focusing on maintaining the cast-iron storefront, brick and stucco walls, and completely overhauling the interior. (The upper floors, untouched since 1945, revealed furniture, clothes, WWI-era newspapers, and other artifacts in just the state they had been left.)

Modern home with Exterior and Flat RoofLine. Megan Blossom and Reiko Igarashi completed the modern interior decor and styling, finding inspiration from the building's rich history. The designers retained much of the original character: the carved wooden handrail remains on the stair, wood trim and wainscot accent the walls, and original doors are re-purposed as custom millwork. Photo of The Society HotelView Photos

Megan Blossom and Reiko Igarashi completed the modern interior decor and styling, finding inspiration from the building's rich history. The designers retained much of the original character: the carved wooden handrail remains on the stair, wood trim and wainscot accent the walls, and original doors are re-purposed as custom millwork.

Modern home with Windows. Window graphics provide unobtrusive and elegant signage on the exterior glazing of the historic facade. Photo 2 of The Society HotelView Photos

Window graphics provide unobtrusive and elegant signage on the exterior glazing of the historic facade.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Hanging Lighting. The corner of the hotel is decorated with a vintage sign. Photo 3 of The Society HotelView Photos

The corner of the hotel is decorated with a vintage sign.

Modern home with Table, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Dark Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Sofa, Wall Lighting, and Gas Burning Fireplace. The lobby of the hotel contains a cafe and lounge space complete with a fireplace. Photo 4 of The Society HotelView Photos

The lobby of the hotel contains a cafe and lounge space complete with a fireplace.

Modern home with Chair, Table, Dark Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Living Room, Sofa, Wall Lighting, Rug Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk. Photo 5 of The Society HotelView Photos

A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Carpet Floor, Pendant Lighting, Bunks, Storage, Cabinet Storage Type, Dining Room, Chair, and Table. A hostel like bunk rooms occupies the lower level of the Hotel. Guests are provided with personal lockers and have access to a shared kitchen. Photo 6 of The Society HotelView Photos

A hostel like bunk rooms occupies the lower level of the Hotel. Guests are provided with personal lockers and have access to a shared kitchen.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Wall Lighting, Bunks, and Carpet Floor. The wood framed bunk beds come complete with a reading light and a privacy curtain. Photo 7 of The Society HotelView Photos

The wood framed bunk beds come complete with a reading light and a privacy curtain.

Modern home with Bedroom, Carpet Floor, Wall Lighting, Bed, Storage, and Night Stands. A variety of guest bedrooms fill the top three floors, in a configuration that closely matches the original plan of the hotel. Photo 8 of The Society HotelView Photos

A variety of guest bedrooms fill the top three floors, in a configuration that closely matches the original plan of the hotel.

Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, and Shelves. The orginal dark wood window frames and exterior brick walls remain in tact. Simple, modern additions provide amenities in the guest rooms. Photo 9 of The Society HotelView Photos

The orginal dark wood window frames and exterior brick walls remain in tact. Simple, modern additions provide amenities in the guest rooms.

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Raised Planters. The rooftop terrace provides panoramic views to the surrounding neighborhood and city beyond. Photo 10 of The Society HotelView Photos

The rooftop terrace provides panoramic views to the surrounding neighborhood and city beyond.

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Raised Planters. The rooftop provides the perfect location to soak in the sights of the city and the culture that awaits. Photo 11 of The Society HotelView Photos

The rooftop provides the perfect location to soak in the sights of the city and the culture that awaits.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Integrate Architecture
Interior Design
  • Megan Blossom
  • Reiko Igarashi
Photographer
  • The Society Hotel

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 1881

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell