The Small Black is a minimalist house located in Vienna, Austria, designed by Pichler Architecture. The rustic façade was infused with a special surface glaze at the request of the owner. The black harmonizes with the high trees of the surrounding area. The narrow specifications of the development led to a desire for a structure that was as flexible as possible, ultimately leading to the cuboid geometry. On the northern outer wall, the vertical development forms the fixed point of the house, and all other functions are attached to it. Past the south-facing terrace, one can enter the housing on the ground floor on the narrow side. Only a prominent flight deck features the flush access.