The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.

A new kind of hotel has sprung up on the Canggu beach in southern Bali. The Slow—the brainchild of George Gorrow, the designer behind streetwear label Ksubi, and his wife Cisco, a model—combines art, fashion, music, and food for an immersive experience that blends Indonesian and contemporary surf cultures.