This truly unique, hyper-contemporary, 3-BR/2.5-BA, 2,500 sf, all-season weekend home, is located in Taghkanic & sited on nearly 15 acres of open, rolling meadows, a setting that affords privacy, as well as dramatic valley & mountain views. As enigmatic as it is practical, the structure has intimate spaces for cooking, dining, & living, a tall, thin vertical slice for circulation, & a dramatic entry gallery. The sustainably-sourced Accoya wood skin, charred by a Japanese finishing technique called “shou sugi ban” (supplied by Delta Millworks, deltamillworks.com), gives the house’s façade a rough, weathered texture, a contemporary reinterpretation of the exteriors of old Hudson Valley barns. Both ends of the home feature glass walls for maximal views of the surrounding countryside. With all of its accoutrements, including a roof-top deck, this home is perfect for the truly contemporary lifestyle.

East façade

Front elevation

Breakfast bar/dining area

Dining/living area

Rooftop deck

Master bath

Stairs to rooftop deck/guest bedroom

Rear elevation

Living area

Stairs to rooftop deck

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Adam Dayem
Builder
  • Lorne Dawes

Overview

Location
  • New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2500
    • Lot Size
  • 14.776 acres