The Siren Hotel

By
The Siren Hotel
View Photos

$174 per night

Room2 guests
Detroit, Michigan
Book This

Overhauled by design development firm ASH NYC, an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company has become The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park.

Modern home with Bedroom, Dark Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Bed, Night Stands, Wall Lighting, and Chair. Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting. Photo of The Siren HotelView Photos

Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Rug Floor, and Table. Photo 2 of The Siren HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Pedestal Sink, Wall Lighting, and Terrazzo Floor. Photo 3 of The Siren HotelView Photos
Modern home with Hallway. Photo 4 of The Siren HotelView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room and Pendant Lighting. Populace Coffee Roasters, The Siren’s in-house coffee roaster and bar, features coffee drinks, fresh roasted coffees, and pastries baked right upstairs. Photo 5 of The Siren HotelView Photos

Populace Coffee Roasters, The Siren’s in-house coffee roaster and bar, features coffee drinks, fresh roasted coffees, and pastries baked right upstairs.

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Chair, Rug Floor, Night Stands, and Bed. Photo 6 of The Siren HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, Terrazzo Floor, and Pedestal Sink. Photo 7 of The Siren HotelView Photos
Modern home with Exterior. Photo 8 of The Siren HotelView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • ASH NYC
  • Robert Finn
Photographer
  • Christian Harder

Overview

Location
  • Detroit, Michigan
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Year
  • 1926