The Shirakaba House
Location
Year
1982
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Details
Square Feet
2179
Lot Size
10.2 Acres
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Smart Home Tech
Google Home
Credits
Architect
Mitch Witkowski
Builder
Mitch Witkowski
The Shirakaba House is a Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian & Shibui-inspired home in West Michigan. It was created by architect and builder Mitch Witkowski who lived in the home until his passing. The Shirakaba House sits on over 10 acres of forested property and prominent paper birch trees. Today it is the home of Creative Directors Jimi Filipovski and Sara Ridky who use the home and studio for their creative practices.