The Shirakaba House is a Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian & Shibui-inspired home in West Michigan. It was created by architect and builder Mitch Witkowski who lived in the home until his passing. The Shirakaba House sits on over 10 acres of forested property and prominent paper birch trees. Today it is the home of Creative Directors Jimi Filipovski and Sara Ridky who use the home and studio for their creative practices.