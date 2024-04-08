SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Jimi Filipovski
Editor’s Pick

The Shirakaba House

Location
Sparta, Michigan
Year
1982
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Exterior of living room
Exterior of separate studio space
Interior of separate tree top studio
Interior of separate tree top studio
Studio ephemera
Main entrance hallway
Hallway to library & sitting area
Entrance to the main bedroom
Main bedroom with walkout porch that wraps around the home and built-in seating. The bedroom faces east for sunrise.
Exterior of the main bedroom at dusk
The caretakers Cairo (right) and Neith (left)
House ephemera features a1959 Gibson Les Paul Junior
Detail of wood-clad walls
Courtyard
Details

Square Feet
2179
Lot Size
10.2 Acres
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Smart Home Tech
Google Home

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Mitch Witkowski
Builder
Mitch Witkowski

From Jimi Filipovski

The Shirakaba House is a Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian & Shibui-inspired home in West Michigan. It was created by architect and builder Mitch Witkowski who lived in the home until his passing. The Shirakaba House sits on over 10 acres of forested property and prominent paper birch trees. Today it is the home of Creative Directors Jimi Filipovski and Sara Ridky who use the home and studio for their creative practices.