The Shamy House
In Cairo's New Cairo district, situated roughly 30 minutes from the downtown of the city, this house is part of a typical compound neighborhood design. Its interiors on the other hand are a full-on display of architect Badie’s international/regional aesthetic. This interior hugs the daylight and fills up with airy feels. The design is a combination of styles that work together to capture the essence of Badie Architects' philosophy when it comes to interiors. They worked carefully with the client to deliver this comfortable living space.
Master bedroom bathroom.
Outdoor area surrounding the house with a warm feel. The client helped choose the plants and some materials he was comfortable with.
The client stated that they love dinning outdoors and they hots many guests and would love to have an outdoor dinning experience.
Master bedroom design using neutral colors. Large windows to allow daylight in. The architect thought of wood for the flooring system in the house because of its originality and warmth to the interior
Another bedroom interior design, using the grey color scheme to allow any further personal additions by the occupants. raw concrete covers the interior walls to give that rustic, and true-to-material experience the client wanted.
The open kitchen design was agreed on from the start. This is the hearth of the house. The concrete counter is an original signature of the Badie Architects.
Open plan living space allows continuity and flow through the space.
Bedroom interior design
A beautiful arrangement of outdoor furniture designed to compliment the walls and planters in the space of this house. These pieces enrich the architectural aspect here as well.