In Cairo's New Cairo district, situated roughly 30 minutes from the downtown of the city, this house is part of a typical compound neighborhood design. Its interiors on the other hand are a full-on display of architect Badie’s international/regional aesthetic. This interior hugs the daylight and fills up with airy feels. The design is a combination of styles that work together to capture the essence of Badie Architects' philosophy when it comes to interiors. They worked carefully with the client to deliver this comfortable living space.