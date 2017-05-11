The San Juan Tiny House
This 8'-6" x 26' tiny house is packed full of artistic and functional features including an elevator bed, folding deck with awning made from solar panels, curved roof, reclaimed materials, handcrafted French doors and built ins, penny floor in the bathroom with space for a soaking tub, and lots of creative storage solutions.
The exterior shape, which echoes that of a covered wagon, is a riff on a whimsical design that the Parhams have previously created for clients. It also employs some tricks that maximize the home's tiny footprint.
The kitchen is designed to be both compact and functional.
The bottom of the bed features a Southwest-inspired pattern that the Parhams designed together. "We wanted to have something beautiful to look at while sitting on the couch if the bed was raised up," says Greg.
The living area is under the sleeping loft, which is actually an elevator bed. Note the pulley on the right side.
The Parhams added a convertible table that slides out to extend the kitchen and can be used for added prep space, dining, or as an office nook.
The living room area enjoys a porthole opening to the outdoors.
The Kimberley woodstove is designed specifically for tiny houses and very small spaces.
Exterior with porch folded in
The San Juan Mountains and the environment inspired many design elements of the aptly named San Juan Tiny House. The undulating roof line, for example, recalls a flowing river, while the blue gradient on the back wall recreates the shifting blues of the Colorado sky. "The sun-ray pattern pays homage to the Colorado sun—we have 300+ days of sunshine per year—and the portholes mimic the stars in the desert sky," says Greg.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
CLOSET AREA
The storage loft looks towards the elevator bed.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE